Jump Financial LLC Acquires 79,085 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,085 shares during the period. FTAI Aviation makes up approximately 0.5% of Jump Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $22,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.83.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 0.2 %

FTAI stock opened at $99.07 on Tuesday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $66.22 and a twelve month high of $181.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -990.60 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.74.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -342.86%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

