Jump Financial LLC Has $10.74 Million Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 128.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 487,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,493 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $10,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGP Franklin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $869,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 59,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 36,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 42.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEVA. UBS Group cut their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

