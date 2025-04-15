Jump Financial LLC Purchases 17,586 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1,455.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,586 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,036,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,551,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,138,074,000 after purchasing an additional 487,489 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,575,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,122,168,000 after buying an additional 393,997 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92,865.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 219,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,284,000 after purchasing an additional 219,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,726,940,000 after buying an additional 155,369 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on REGN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bernstein Bank reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $964.88.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $571.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $657.03 and a 200-day moving average of $749.93. The company has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $525.99 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

