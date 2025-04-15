Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 193,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 98,200 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intevac were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVAC. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 590,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 71,100 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 317,299 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Intevac by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 619,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 44,804 shares during the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intevac in the 4th quarter valued at $1,562,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intevac by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 66,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 14,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intevac in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Intevac Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. Intevac, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $108.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50.

Intevac Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. Intevac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -60.61%.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

