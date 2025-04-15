Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) to Issue GBX 2.20 Dividend

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Jupiter Fund Management Stock Performance

Shares of JUP opened at GBX 73.30 ($0.97) on Tuesday. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52 week low of GBX 64.70 ($0.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 91.30 ($1.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 75.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 80.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £375.52 million, a P/E ratio of -42.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 13.40 ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Jupiter Fund Management had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Jupiter Fund Management will post 8.5093781 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 92 ($1.21) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jupiter Fund Management

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David Cruickshank acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £74,000 ($97,573.84). Also, insider Dale Jane Murray bought 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £24,750 ($32,634.49). Insiders own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

About Jupiter Fund Management

(Get Free Report)

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.