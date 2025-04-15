Teton Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) by 68.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Movado Group by 347.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 305,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 236,847 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group in the 4th quarter worth $804,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 176,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 66,422 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Movado Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 22,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Movado Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,475,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,035,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Movado Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $301.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average of $18.90. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Movado Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.62%.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

