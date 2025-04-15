Immunic’s (IMUX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Shares of IMUX opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15. Immunic has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMUX. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 15,349 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Immunic by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Immunic by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,168,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 23,610 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Immunic in the third quarter worth $50,000. 51.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

