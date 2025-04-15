Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 229.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,777 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,780,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,603,242,000 after acquiring an additional 67,240 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,697,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $719,645,000 after buying an additional 148,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,409,000 after buying an additional 21,406 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,771,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 467,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,391,000 after acquiring an additional 51,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIX opened at $351.77 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.93 and a 52 week high of $553.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $357.82 and a 200 day moving average of $415.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 35.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 10.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FIX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $530.75.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

