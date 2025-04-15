338 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Bought by AGP Franklin LLC

AGP Franklin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,248,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,320,226,000 after acquiring an additional 475,530 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,382,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,389,651,000 after purchasing an additional 291,875 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,747,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,129 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $8,407,908,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,236,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,276,000 after buying an additional 178,007 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,012.00.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $753.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $835.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $822.00. The company has a market capitalization of $714.48 billion, a PE ratio of 64.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

