Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,743 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. bLong Financial LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $3,405,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in FedEx by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,329 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,855,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Up 1.2 %

FDX stock opened at $210.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.34. The stock has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.30 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 34.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded FedEx to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,161.85. This represents a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

