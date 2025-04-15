Operose Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Operose Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $2,584,490,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 948.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,794,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $899,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337,295 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,029,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,035 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,893,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,230,086,000 after buying an additional 1,587,036 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $295,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock opened at $150.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The company has a market cap of $137.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.83.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. UBS Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.76.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

