Adams Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603,248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $529,562,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,676.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,593,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,420 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,309.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,522,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,531.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,349,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,596 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

VB opened at $208.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.75. The firm has a market cap of $206.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.9188 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

