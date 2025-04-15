Operose Advisors LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 324,108.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563,819,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,583,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,337,456 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 288.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,485,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,066,000 after buying an additional 31,546,654 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 39,195,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,391,000 after buying an additional 29,430,979 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,159,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,494,000 after buying an additional 28,602,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 253.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 39,788,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,538,409 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

