Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,306,288 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 74,566 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $26,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $1,246,569,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,617,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $393,323,000 after buying an additional 14,227,458 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,099,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,400,439,000 after buying an additional 6,143,164 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $93,393,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intel by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,088,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696,377 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average of $22.05. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $37.16. The firm has a market cap of $88.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.