Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Bought by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,842 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software comprises about 1.2% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 14.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,305,000 after buying an additional 41,187 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,142,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 204,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 12,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $776,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $218.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.28. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $242.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 26.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYC. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $229.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $603,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,775,620.33. The trade was a 9.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Randall Peck sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total value of $763,884.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,750,606.35. The trade was a 6.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $1,476,024. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

