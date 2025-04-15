Rench Wealth Management Inc. Sells 395 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ECL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ecolab from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ecolab from $313.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Argus raised shares of Ecolab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ecolab from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $264.51 per share, with a total value of $105,804.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,059.17. This trade represents a 2.18 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer J. Bradway sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.37, for a total value of $228,868.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,911.80. This represents a 17.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,435 shares of company stock worth $4,637,985 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $238.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.05 and a 12-month high of $273.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 22.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.23%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

