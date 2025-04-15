Rossby Financial LCC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16,166.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 912,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,675,000 after buying an additional 907,260 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6,919.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 775,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,388,000 after acquiring an additional 764,058 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,599,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,247,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,521,000 after purchasing an additional 359,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,930,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,866,000 after purchasing an additional 276,698 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $152.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.38 and a 52 week high of $176.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.92 and a 200-day moving average of $164.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $1.0536 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.