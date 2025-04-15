CreativeOne Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 84.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $92.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.43. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $90.41 and a 52-week high of $97.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.08.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

