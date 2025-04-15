WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.94

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.94 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th.

WD-40 has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. WD-40 has a payout ratio of 62.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WD-40 to earn $6.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.1%.

WD-40 Price Performance

WDFC stock opened at $223.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.75. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $208.00 and a 12 month high of $292.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 0.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

