Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 537 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $495.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $524.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $536.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $563.92.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.