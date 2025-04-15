Barclays PLC Reduces Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,298 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $257,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,493,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,627,000 after buying an additional 37,340 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 66.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in MSCI by 26.2% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in MSCI by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $617.00 to $723.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MSCI from $700.00 to $680.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America began coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MSCI from $623.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $646.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $574.51 per share, with a total value of $3,044,903.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,599,549.01. This represents a 0.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.25, for a total transaction of $2,621,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 294,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,542,084.75. This trade represents a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $551.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $561.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $586.67. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.95 and a 1-year high of $642.45. The company has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.22. MSCI had a net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 156.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

