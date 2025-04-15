CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 9,105 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 550,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,850,000 after acquiring an additional 34,541 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 39,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,873 shares in the company, valued at $11,863,898.55. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 302,785 shares of company stock valued at $30,503,250. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $106.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.05. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $119.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.84, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 854.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.12.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

