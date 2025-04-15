Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 14,790 Shares of Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,931,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,790 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.14% of Telesat worth $31,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Telesat by 1,395.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period.

Telesat Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSAT opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50. Telesat Corp has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $25.38.

Telesat Profile

Telesat ( NASDAQ:TSAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($4.69). Telesat had a net margin of 7.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $88.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.60 million.

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

