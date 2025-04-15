Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stake Lessened by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 389,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $26,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DCI. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Donaldson by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Owens sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,159,774.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,656.92. This trade represents a 48.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $2,032,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,929.26. The trade was a 51.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,164,799 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Donaldson Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DCI opened at $63.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.45 and a 1 year high of $78.95.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.32 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

