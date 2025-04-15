Bodycote (LON:BOY) Releases Earnings Results

Bodycote (LON:BOY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 48.60 ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Bodycote had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 8.01%.
Bodycote Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of LON:BOY opened at GBX 491 ($6.47) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84. The company has a market capitalization of £879.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 595.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 603.54. Bodycote has a 12-month low of GBX 449.40 ($5.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 774 ($10.21).
Bodycote Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.10 ($0.21) per share. This is an increase from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.90. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.21%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Bodycote
The leading provider of heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services worldwide.
Heat treatment encompasses a variety of techniques and specialist engineering processes which improve the properties of metals and alloys and extend the life of components and is a vital part of any manufacturing process.
Bodycote is uniquely placed via our global network and the experience and knowledge of our people to offer high quality, reliable and cost-effective services to manufacturers whatever their size or market sector.
