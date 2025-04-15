Bridgewater Associates LP Has $57.80 Million Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 119.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 322,163 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,131 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $57,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,252 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,427,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $179,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,230.56. This represents a 11.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $271.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.77.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS opened at $178.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.16. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.69 and a 1 year high of $243.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.75%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

