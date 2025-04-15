Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 82,949 Shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 438,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82,949 shares during the period. Enpro makes up 0.8% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Enpro were worth $75,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 717,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enpro by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 537,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,719,000 after acquiring an additional 101,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enpro by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Enpro by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 313,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enpro by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on NPO shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Enpro from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Enpro from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Enpro Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE NPO opened at $145.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.08. Enpro Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.50 and a 12 month high of $214.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Enpro had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Enpro’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total value of $199,061.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enpro

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

