J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.17 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 7.60%.
J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 121.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 123.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.17. J. Smart & Co. has a 12 month low of GBX 110 ($1.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 137 ($1.81).
About J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC
