J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.17 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 7.60%.

J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 121.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 123.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.17. J. Smart & Co. has a 12 month low of GBX 110 ($1.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 137 ($1.81).

About J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC

J. Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the contracting, developing, and constructing public works, shopping centers, offices, factories, warehouses, local authority, and landlords and private housing projects in the United Kingdom. It also contracts building and civil engineering projects; develops and sells residential properties; develops industrial and commercial properties for lease; provides serviced office spaces; carries out small to medium sized building and civil engineering works for various clients; and offers plumbing support services to the construction companies.

