What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for CarMax Q1 Earnings?

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for CarMax in a report issued on Sunday, April 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $103.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CarMax from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.73.

CarMax Price Performance

KMX stock opened at $67.44 on Tuesday. CarMax has a 52-week low of $63.23 and a 52-week high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in CarMax by 2,310.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other CarMax news, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $411,820.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227 shares in the company, valued at $19,199.66. This represents a 95.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 5,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $407,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,771.80. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,872,699 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

