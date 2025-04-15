Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RLYB. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Rallybio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rallybio in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

RLYB stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88. Rallybio has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -1.35.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rallybio will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allostery Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Almitas Capital LLC increased its stake in Rallybio by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,298,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 422,685 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in Rallybio by 336.5% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 96,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 74,334 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rallybio by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 37,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 24,980 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

