Short Interest in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Decreases By 76.5%

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Bright Scholar Education Stock Performance
Shares of Bright Scholar Education stock opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. Bright Scholar Education has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78.
Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Bright Scholar Education had a negative net margin of 55.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%.
Bright Scholar Education Company Profile
Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Hong Kong, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Overseas Schools; Complementary Education Services; and Domestic Kindergartens and K-12 Operation Services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bright Scholar Education
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 ETFs Thriving in April’s Market Chaos—Are You Missing Out?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Financial Sector: Pullback Opportunity or Warning Sign?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Traders Started Betting on PayPal’s Rally Again
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.