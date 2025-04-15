ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Upgraded by Hsbc Global Res to Strong-Buy Rating

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

ZTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.28.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $18.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $20.52. ZTO Express has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $27.50.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 106.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 11,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

