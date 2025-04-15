Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Strong-Buy Rating

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Suzuki Motor Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:SZKMY opened at $44.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.39. Suzuki Motor has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $53.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. As a group, equities analysts expect that Suzuki Motor will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

