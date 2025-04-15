Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Table Trac Price Performance

TBTC stock opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98. Table Trac has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

Table Trac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This is a boost from Table Trac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th.

Table Trac Company Profile

Table Trac, Inc designs, develops, and sells casino information and management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. The company offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

