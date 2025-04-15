Short Interest in FDM Group (Holdings) plc (OTCMKTS:FDDMF) Declines By 75.0%

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (OTCMKTS:FDDMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

FDM Group Price Performance

FDDMF stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. FDM Group has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04.

About FDM Group

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

