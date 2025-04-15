Short Interest in FDM Group (Holdings) plc (OTCMKTS:FDDMF) Declines By 75.0%

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (OTCMKTS:FDDMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
FDM Group Price Performance
FDDMF stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. FDM Group has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04.
About FDM Group
