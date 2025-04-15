Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 50,473 iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 50,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.75.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.0613 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.