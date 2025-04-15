Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,846 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Quanta Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $338.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Roth Capital raised Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $407.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.25.

NYSE:PWR opened at $274.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.08 and a fifty-two week high of $365.88.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.63%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

