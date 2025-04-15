Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 440.7% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Price Performance

FAST stock opened at $81.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $61.36 and a 12-month high of $84.88.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 15.25%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. William Blair raised shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FAST

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.