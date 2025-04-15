Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 494.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total value of $292,463.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,811.48. The trade was a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 12,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.63, for a total value of $3,610,934.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,831,393.97. The trade was a 29.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR opened at $223.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.28. The company has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $289.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.15.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

