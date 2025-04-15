British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Stock Position Lifted by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 261.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,681,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,940,035 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $97,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,046 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,020 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,010,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,348,000 after buying an additional 137,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 2,565.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,079,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,521,000 after buying an additional 2,001,311 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $55,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:BTI opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.38. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.7491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

