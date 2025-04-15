Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $214.54 Million Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,703,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 341,204 shares during the quarter. Mueller Industries makes up about 2.2% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $214,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MLI. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth $41,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLI opened at $73.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.95. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $96.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 22.97%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 18.83%.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 10,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $798,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,181.38. The trade was a 15.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

