Kane Investment Management Inc. Invests $776,000 in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Kane Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $87.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.26. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $76.26 and a 1 year high of $108.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.12 and a 200-day moving average of $99.61.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

