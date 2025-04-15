Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by Delaney Dennis R

Delaney Dennis R increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Xylem comprises about 1.9% of Delaney Dennis R’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.44.

Xylem Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE XYL opened at $109.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.77. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.