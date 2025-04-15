Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 24,592 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,833,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,592 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $40,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Paramount Global by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $963,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 20.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 450.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 102,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 16.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PARAA opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.48. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $26.34. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.27). Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.15%.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

