Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 3.4% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $25,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDGL. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on MDGL shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $427.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $236.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $378.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.44.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $322.32 on Tuesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.00 and a 52-week high of $377.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of -0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $330.97 and a 200-day moving average of $305.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.98.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.32) by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $103.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, CEO William John Sibold sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.24, for a total value of $531,020.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,303 shares in the company, valued at $18,204,537.72. This trade represents a 2.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James M. Daly sold 15,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.45, for a total value of $5,375,051.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,912 shares in the company, valued at $664,324.40. This represents a 89.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $12,168,079 over the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.