GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases New Position in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in MoneyLion by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 21,681 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MoneyLion by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in MoneyLion by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MoneyLion by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in MoneyLion by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MoneyLion Stock Performance

Shares of ML stock opened at $85.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $965.60 million, a P/E ratio of 387.73 and a beta of 2.94. MoneyLion Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $106.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ML shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Friday, March 7th. B. Riley lowered MoneyLion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 5,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $464,746.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,443,801.56. This represents a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Correia sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $300,331.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,657,203.20. This represents a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,335. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Profile

(Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

