M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth $3,193,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 217.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 188,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 128,872 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at about $7,503,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,824,000.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ICSH opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average is $50.55. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $50.29 and a 1-year high of $50.77.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1797 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

