GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Has $2.91 Million Stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,350 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Amundi raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 1,917.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Invesco LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 18.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United States Cellular from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

United States Cellular Stock Performance

NYSE:USM opened at $67.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.33 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.07 and a 200 day moving average of $63.12. United States Cellular Co. has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $70.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.70 million. United States Cellular had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

