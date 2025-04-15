Delaney Dennis R Increases Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Delaney Dennis R grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation comprises 3.3% of Delaney Dennis R’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 455.6% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $233.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $308.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.41. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 65.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $351,364.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,819.50. This represents a 25.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total value of $75,500.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,260.96. The trade was a 13.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,923. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

