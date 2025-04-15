Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Buys 227,500 Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 140.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,500 shares during the period. Merus comprises approximately 2.2% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merus were worth $16,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,899,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $290,125,000 after acquiring an additional 25,595 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Merus by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,497,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,076,000 after purchasing an additional 610,139 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Merus by 7.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,256,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,722,000 after purchasing an additional 150,341 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,031,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,388,000 after purchasing an additional 19,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Merus by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 796,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,512,000 after purchasing an additional 66,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Merus from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.31.

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $42.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.20. Merus has a 12 month low of $33.19 and a 12 month high of $61.61.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 680.61% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merus will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

